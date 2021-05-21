Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime

Screenshot : テレビ東京公式 あにてれちゃんねる@YouTube | (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon

Things sure got real on this week’s episode of Pocket Monster, the latest Pokémon TV anime series.



As teased last week, Pikachu got arrested—cuffed and everything. Fittingly, the episode is titled “Yougisha Pikachu?!” or “Pikachu the Suspect?!”

In it, large amounts of electricity are being stolen from houses in Vermilion City, and a Pokémon that resembled a Pikachu was spotted the night of a power shortage .

All the other Pikachus had an alibi, except for Ash’s Pikachu .

Screenshot : (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon

But even arrested, the little electric rodent sure looks adorable. Maybe it’s that smile? Whatever it is, t hose handcuffs don’t look exactly snug.



Not snug at all.



Screenshot : (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon

Pikachu pretended they were glasses.

Screenshot : (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon

No one locks up Pikachu, no one.

This might be the first time Ash’s Pikachu has been arrested in the anime, but people dressed as the character have found themselves on the wrong side of the law over the years.

In 2017, for example, a man dressed as Pikachu was arrested after trying to scale the White House fence, while a few years earlier, another man in a Pikachu hat and shirt (and carrying a plushie!) was also arrested after jumping the White House fence.

