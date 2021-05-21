Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime
Screenshot: テレビ東京公式 あにてれちゃんねる@YouTube | (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon

Things sure got real on this week’s episode of Pocket Monster, the latest Pokémon TV anime series.

Advertisement

As teased last week, Pikachu got arrested—cuffed and everything. Fittingly, the episode is titled “Yougisha Pikachu?!” or “Pikachu the Suspect?!”

In it, large amounts of electricity are being stolen from houses in Vermilion City, and a Pokémon that resembled a Pikachu was spotted the night of a power shortage. 

All the other Pikachus had an alibi, except for Ash’s Pikachu.

Illustration for article titled Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime
Screenshot: (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon
G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN

But even arrested, the little electric rodent sure looks adorable. Maybe it’s that smile? Whatever it is, those handcuffs don’t look exactly snug.

Not snug at all.

Illustration for article titled Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime
Screenshot: (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon
Advertisement

Pikachu pretended they were glasses.

Illustration for article titled Pikachu Just Got Arrested On The Pokémon TV Anime
Screenshot: (C)Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C)Pokemon
Advertisement

No one locks up Pikachu, no one.

This might be the first time Ash’s Pikachu has been arrested in the anime, but people dressed as the character have found themselves on the wrong side of the law over the years.

Advertisement

In 2017, for example, a man dressed as Pikachu was arrested after trying to scale the White House fence, while a few years earlier, another man in a Pikachu hat and shirt (and carrying a plushie!) was also arrested after jumping the White House fence. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION