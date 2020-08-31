ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Anime

This Isn't Anime, But A Model Diorama

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animemacrossjapan
1
Save
Illustration for article titled This Isnt Anime, But A Model Diorama
Image: Annkoromoti

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.

Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime—a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!

Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:

This is truly great.

A close-up look really shows the detail:

Previously, we’ve seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!

For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

tadbravo
TadBravo

Dioramas are something that looks really fun to do. I’ll probably get into it someday.