This Isn't Anime, But A Model Diorama

Image : Annkoromoti

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.



Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime—a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!

Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:

This is truly great.

A close-up look really shows the detail:

Previously, we’ve seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!

For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter.