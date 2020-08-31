This Isn't Anime, But A Model Diorama

Twitter user Annkoromoti makes incredible models, bringing them to life in anime-like dioramas.
Pictured is a Valkyrie from the Macross anime—a model with a cell-shaded paint job. Have look!
Amazing, no? Here is how it compares to an anime still:
This is truly great.
A close-up look really shows the detail:
Previously, we’ve seen other anime-style paint jobs (here and here, for example). They were amazing, too!
For more excellent models, follow Annkoromoti on Twitter.
Dioramas are something that looks really fun to do. I’ll probably get into it someday.