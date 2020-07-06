Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dragonball Figures Look Even Cooler With New Paint Jobs

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragonball
dragonballdragon ball zanimemangakotakueastjapan
Screenshot: しるこちゃんねる
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Know how to make already badass Dragonball figurines and statues look even better? Have some incredibly talented artists add a new coat of paint.

Previously, we’ve seen anime-style paint on Gundam models, and today, let’s look at them on Dragonball—namely, let’s see how repainting the statues and figurines can make them even cooler. 

Below are some standouts from Twitter.

If you are curious how an repaint can change a figure, this flowchart should help explain:

Not all the repaints, however, are looking to anime for inspiration, such as the Goku repaint inspired by a manga cover.

Below is a fascinating comparison. Which version do you like the best?

