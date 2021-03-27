Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

This Is Embarrassing!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled This Is Embarrassing!
Screenshot: Rockstar Games / Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we got a bunch of cool superhero screenshots, some colorful photos, a creepy cave, a giant hole, and one unlucky cowboy who can’t stop his horse.

Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Batman Arkham Knight
Batman Arkham Knight
Screenshot: Dallas Grey (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: FuzzyRelations (Email)
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL
Greedfall
Greedfall
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PatmanVP
Advertisement
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @Justinphotomode
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Avengers
Screenshot: @OuterRimsPhotos
Advertisement
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Screenshot: @NovA1990
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Avengers
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Travellingpaddy

This is a great photo. Then you notice the look on the horse’s face and you realize this is actually an AMAZING photo.

Advertisement

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION