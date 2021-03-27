This Is Embarrassing!

This week on Snapshots we got a bunch of cool superhero screenshots, some colorful photos, a creepy cave, a giant hole, and one unlucky cowboy who can’t stop his horse.

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Batman Arkham Knight Screenshot : Dallas Grey (Email)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : FuzzyRelations (Email)

Greedfall Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @PatmanVP

God of War Screenshot : @Justinphotomode

Marvel’s Avengers Screenshot : @OuterRimsPhotos

Destiny 2 Screenshot : @NovA1990

Marvel’s Avengers Screenshot : @lxion_VII

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Travellingpaddy

This is a great photo. Then you notice the look on the horse’s face and you realize this is actually an AMAZING photo.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.