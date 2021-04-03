Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Hawkeye Did You...Fart?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Hawkeye Did You...Fart?
Screenshot: Marvel / Square Enix / OuterRimPhotos / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots, we’ve got some desolate landscapes, a cool-looking hovercar, a curious bear, a lonely flower, an old guy wearing a hat, and a superhero in a green cloud of... gas?

Advertisement
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Wipeout Omega Collection
Wipeout Omega Collection
Screenshot: @Philit43_Yewone
Mad Max
Mad Max
Screenshot: @Purplesoapstone
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @PvPkw2
G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
Control
Control
Screenshot: @BarryPaust
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @JRRphotogamer8
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @DannyBoi_2077
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @z3rr3r
Advertisement
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)
The Avengers
The Avengers
Screenshot: @OuterRimsPhoto
Advertisement

“I really hope that’s a deadly neurotoxin and not a hot, wet fart cloud.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION