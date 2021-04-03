Hawkeye Did You...Fart?

This week on Snapshots, we’ve got some desolate landscapes, a cool-looking hovercar, a curious bear, a lonely flower, an old guy wearing a hat, and a superhero in a green cloud of... gas?

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Wipeout Omega Collection Screenshot : @Philit43_Yewone

Mad Max Screenshot : @Purplesoapstone

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @PvPkw2

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @lxion_VII

Control Screenshot : @BarryPaust

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @MdeavorVP

Death Stranding Screenshot : @JRRphotogamer8

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @DannyBoi_2077

Days Gone Screenshot : @z3rr3r

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Daniel Bennet (Email)

The Avengers Screenshot : @OuterRimsPhoto

“I really hope that’s a deadly neurotoxin and not a hot, wet fart cloud.”



Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.