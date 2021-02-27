Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Welcome To Hell, Bambi

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Welcome To Hell, Bambi
Screenshot: Sucker Punch / @TheWorldsOf1 / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some great Assasin’s Creed shots, a laid back Spider-Man, a large rodent in danger, some nice-looking vistas, and one very, very lost deer.

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: Jordan S.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email)
Advertisement
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @scottoka1
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)
G/O Media may get a commission
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Screenshot: @NovA1990
Advertisement
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @NeoFulcrum
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @DaniBoi_2077
Advertisement
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Hitman 3
Hitman 3
Screenshot: @BugraErke
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @WorldviewVP
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheWorldsOf1
Advertisement

“Oh dear, deer, I think we in Hell.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

rtheolewis
RTLewis

CAPYBARA NO!