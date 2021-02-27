Welcome To Hell, Bambi

Screenshot : Sucker Punch / @TheWorldsOf1 / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some great Assasin’s Creed shots, a laid back Spider-Man, a large rodent in danger, some nice-looking vistas, and one very, very lost deer.

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : Jordan S.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : Gabriel Esteves (Email)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @scottoka1

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Daniel Bennet (Email)

Death Stranding Screenshot : @JPRphotogamer8

Destiny 2 Screenshot : @NovA1990

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @NeoFulcrum

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @DaniBoi_2077

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Hitman 3 Screenshot : @BugraErke

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @WorldviewVP

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheWorldsOf1

“Oh dear, deer, I think we in Hell.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.