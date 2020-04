Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

This Friday, the 96th compiled One Piece volume was released, bringing the total number of copies of the manga in print to a staggering 470 million. As Mantan Web (via ANN) reports, the total consists of 390 million copies in print in Japan and another 80 million in print internationally.