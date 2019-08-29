Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There’s plenty of games about fighting and hunting monsters, but not enough games about being a monster and smashing things up. Thankfully there’s Dreams, the incredible creative game that’s led to everything from serialized puppet shows to playable Final Fantasy VII Remake battles. Some intrepid Dreams players have even teamed up to make the perfect giant monster simulator.



“Ruckus: Just Another Natural Disaster” is a player-made level in Dreams in which players take control of a giant but adorable monster and go on a rampage throughout an island metropolis. Players can stomp around, climb buildings, pick up tanks to scarf down, and fire an extremely powerful laser beam, all set to bouncy music.

The goal is simple: Smash as much as you can within the time limit and try to get a high score. News reports pop up on screen as the damage is documented, along with tongue-in-cheek narration. Semi-hidden locations on the island, like a church seemingly devoted to the giant monster and a nuclear power plant that explodes, reward players who explore and smash as much as possible.

While this is a collaborative project, “Ruckus” designer Mori Shiro has documented the development process on their Twitter with posts from as far back as May. It’s fascinating to watch as what was original a diorama of a monster comes to life with little design quirks and becomes the star of their very own game. It makes me long for the return of games like Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee and War of the Monsters. Or even just a new Katamari Damacy.



Dreams is still in Early Access, but projects like “Ruckus” really show its potential as a creative tool. It’s a chance to enjoy bite-sized chunks of fun, and for creators to build their dream games. It might be a long time before there’s another giant monster game or unholy Rampage reboot, so I’ll gladly enjoy “Ruckus” for now. Anytime I have a rough day, I’ll consider a quick five-minute smashathon with my cute monster pal.