Back in 1996, we all thought that the Blair Witch Project was real and we definitely didn’t think about video game tie-ins. But that’s what we have. Blair Witch was announced today at the 2019 E3 press conference. There’s a missing kid and a loyal dog, and hopefully plenty of scares.





The trailer featured a harried police officer and his loyal dog Bullet searching for a missing person in the woods before tons of creepy ghouls showed up. According to the description the game will be a “first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.” I thought it was a secret Silent Hill reboot but I guess it’s Blair Witch. I’m just going to go stand in this corner for a few days now.