There's A First-Person Mortal Kombat 11 Mod, For Some Reason

Have you ever wanted to play Mortal Kombat 11 in first-person? Probably not. But, regardless, there’s now a mod that lets you do just that.

As spotted by DSOGaming, MK11Hook is a PC mod created by Ermaccer that adds some new features to Mortal Kombat 11, including the ability to change the game’s speed and reposition the camera. This makes it possible to play MK11 using a first or third-person camera, as seen in Ermaccer’s video showcasing the mod.



As you can see, this isn’t the ideal way to play a fighting game, but it’s nice to have options. Ermaccer created a similar mod, MKXHook, for the last game in the series, which also included new camera angles.



Watching the video of this mod in action reminded me of “Way of The Hado,” a terrible first-person mode included in the Switch release of Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers that uses motion controls and has players fighting waves of enemies.



MK11Hook can be downloaded and installed using Ermaccer’s instructions.

