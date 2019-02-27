Twitter user Katamari really like the Japanese manga and anime Detective Conan (aka Case Closed) a lot. Maybe more than anyone else on Earth.
Just check out her collection of Conan goods:
She has been a fan for the past 24 years.
And has been interviewed on Japanese TV for her Conan love (above) and run a marathon dressed as the character (top image).
She got married on June 21, which is the same day as Conan creator Gosho Aoyama’s birthday.
And even filled out a Conan themed married registration form!
She thanks you for checking out her collection. You can follow Katamari here on Twitter for more Detective Conan.