Screenshot: Team Coco

Conan O’Brien just announced that he is traveling to Japan. The reason? He claims the popular Detective Conan anime and manga have been ripping him off for years. Of course!



According to O’Brien, Detective Conan debuted a year after his first late night show debuted. Also, he says sleuth is a grown man in a boy’s body—an idea he says that mirrors his own predicament.

Clearly.

If only there was another person who was connected to mysteries named Conan, then this could all be easily cleared up.