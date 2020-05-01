Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:the wonderful 101
the wonderful 101the wonderful 101 remasteredplatinum gameskotaku core
Save

The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s physical release for North America and Europe has been delayed due to coronavirus covid-19. The digital release is still on track for May 19 and May 22 respectively, but the physical version won’t be out until June 30 and July 3. In case you missed it, check out our previous coverage on the remastered game. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Devs Preemptively Shut Down Bullshit Concerns About Female Vikings

Moving Out, A Game About Trashing Someone's House

Slay To The Beat In Rhythm Action Shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Cosplay Boobs, Reinvented