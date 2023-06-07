Advertisement
The official Witcher twitter account replied with a show of support.

Countless fans have poured into the tweet’s replies to show their love and support, praising him for coming forward to encourage others to get checked and sending him “positive Witcher vibes and love” and encouragement that there’s “no doubt a Witcher can beat this.”

Cockle revealed the diagnosis in response to Prostate Cancer UK’s tweet promoting awareness of the disease during Men’s Health Week and emphasizing that there are many misconceptions about it, especially that one would likely have symptoms early enough to detect the cancer before it becomes serious.

And while cis men are very much at risk for prostate cancer, it’s also important to recognize that the disease can affect many trans and non-binary people as well.

Kotaku has reached out to CD Projekt Red for comment, and we wish Cockle a speedy recovery.