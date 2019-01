Opening in December 2006, and serving millions around the world for over a decade, the Wii Shop closes its virtual doors at the end of today. While the storefront itself will be gone, though, its theme song will live on forever.



The Wii’s low-fi system soundtrack, like the Wii U’s after it, was a beautiful thing to just leave on in the background. Like, for ten hours, if that’s what you wanted:

But the beat could do so much more:

And finally, in the most fitting way possible to say goodbye: