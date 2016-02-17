The Weird Fish Easter Egg Returns In Borderlands 3

Gif : FunWithGuru ( YouTube

The Borderlands series has always been filled with Easter eggs, references and hidden secrets. For example, you could literally find Creepers from Minecraft in Borderlands 2. But one Easter egg has popped up in every Borderlands game without fail and it involves shooting some barrels and a giant fish. And this classic secret returns in Borderlands 3.



As showcased in a video released by YouTuber and Easter egg hunter FunWithGuru, Borderlands 3 continues the series tradition of containing a shit load of references and Easter eggs. You can find Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty, a shotgun that plays the Doom (2016) guitar riff, a parody of Batman and a lot more.

But my favorite Easter egg in Borderlands 3 is the one that involves shooting some barrels to get a woman to spawn who eventually rides a giant fish. This same weird secret can be found in the original Borderlands. It can also be found in Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel. Even Tales From The Borderlands makes a reference to this fishy secret .

Advertisement

By the way, the woman on the fish is Patricia Tannis, a character from the series. Why is she riding a giant fish? I don’t know. Maybe Borderlands 4 will answer that question.