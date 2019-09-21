Princess Peach is powerful and not to be messed with in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. But I never expected that she was secretly carrying an assault rifle. Yet that’s what fans found when they dug around the files of Brawl.

YouTuber Oddheader recently released a video showcasing some secrets in video games that players and fans were never meant to find. Yet people found these secrets anyways because people have too much free time, I guess. Like the assault rifle in Brawl. It is a small icon that can be found in the game files for Peach. It is never used in the game, but I like to think Peach has it just in case. She is fighting people like Solid Snake and a giant monkey. Having a gun might be useful.

Another odd discovery is some hidden animations in Halo 2 featuring the Master Chief flipping off the camera while holding dual SMGs. That Master Chief fella is such a grumpy soldier.

The full video has more secrets that players have found. I wonder how many developers see stuff like this and suddenly realize that secret mistake or code they left in one of their old games might not be as hidden as they thought.