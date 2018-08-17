Photo: Call of Duty World League (Instagram)

Stay inside, turn on the air conditioning and watch gamers pwn one another to your heart’s content over the weekend, because there are a crap ton of high profile esports tournaments going on.



Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty’s annual championship takes places this weekend in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. For those tired of the series’ double-jumping futuristic incarnations, this year’s $1.5 million event marks a return to the game’s less frenetic roots with WWII. That means even if you’re not the most astute CoD expert you’ll still probably be able to make sense of what’s going on.

Last year’s winners, Optic Gaming, have already fallen during the event’s initial group stage earlier this week. Matches for the bracket stage, meanwhile, began earlier today at 12:00pm eastern and will go through 7:30pm. Saturday follows the same schedule with the eventual grand finals taking place at 4:30pm on Sunday. You can find a complete breakdown of the schedule and teams here, with all of the matches streaming live on Twitch and in the feed embedded below.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Ubisoft’s tactical shooter also has a tournament going on at the same time at the Paris Major this weekend. Competitive Rainbow Six always puts on a good show, in part because the asymmetric nature of the modes and maps means you get to see teams play interesting games of cat and mouse with one another.

Advertisement

PENTA Esports, who won the Invitational back in February, has since been acquired by G2 Esports and is set to face off against Team Secret in the semifinals at 8:30am eastern on Saturday. The finals, meanwhile, are set to begin on Sunday at 11:00am. The tournament will be streaming live on on Twitch, where new details about the game’s upcoming season will no doubt be revealed as well.

Dota 2

At long last the 2018 International is here. Matches in the group stage began on Wednesday with a great showing by a number of teams. Almost all of the over 100 heroes in the game so far have been chosen at least once. The meta is looking extremely health and fun to watch, especially when it comes to teams like Evil Geniuses, who just seem to play like they don’t give a fuck. It’s been working though, with the team who struggled all throughout the lead-up to the annual tournament being the first to qualify for the double-elimination bracket stage in a distant first place among Group A. EG have a penchant for massive throws, but they look unstoppable at the moment.

Advertisement

Matches are ongoing throughout Friday late into the night, with the final series of matches getting underway at 10:00pm eastern. Games then resume on Saturday at noon before taking Sunday off. Liquipedia has a complete list of all the matches and times, but you’ll have to sort out which Twitch Dota channel they’re streaming on for yourself.

League of Legends

It’s the last week of the NA LCS summer season this weekend as. Per usual, games start on Saturday at 5:00pm eastern when Team Liquid take on Echo Fox to try to hang on to the number one spot. Matches resume on Sunday at 3:00pm with Optic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves, followed by Counter Logic vs. Golden Warriors in a contest to see which will finish last in the league. The matches will be streaming live here, with a breakdown of the rest of the schedule over on League’s esports website.

Advertisement

Overwatch

24 countries are currently competing for eight spots in the Overwatch World Cup tournament at BlizzCon this fall, with the first round of matches having kicked-off yesterday and going into the weekend. Six teams in group one, currently led by Russia and South Korea, will battle it out to see who can claim the top two spots and make it to the main event.

After a short pause in the action, Hong Kong will pick things back up against South Korea Friday night at 11:00pm eastern. The following slate of matches begins at 11:00pm on Saturday and concludes Sunday morning at 6:00am with Chinese Taipei vs. Finland. All of the matches can be streamed or watched after the fact on Twitch, with standings and the full schedule available at the Overwatch’s dedicated World Cup webpage.

Advertisement

Fortnite

It’s week six of Epic Games’ Summer Skirmish. Hopefully by now you know the drill. Games will be played this evening and then continue tomorrow at 1:00pm eastern. You can watch them all over at Fortnite’s Twitch channel.