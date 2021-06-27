The Week In Games: Zombies And Not Much Else

Image : Disney / Lucasfilm

We are truly in the doldrums of Summer. No huge releases this week, though there are some smaller games and next-gen ports that might be of interest to some.



Advertisement

This is that time of the year when I start to make good progress chipping away at my backlog. Recently completed Psychonauts, finished a replay of Mass Effect, and played a bunch of demos I’d been meaning to try. Next up for me, probably Mass Effect 2 as part of my continuing journey through the Legendary Collection. Actually, looking at the list below, I might grab the upcoming port of Zombies Ate My Neighbors. That’s a game I’ve seen a lot of but never played.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week :

Monday, June 28

Mighty Aphid | Switch

Tuesday, June 29

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PC

Curved Space | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sky: Children of Light | Switch

Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch

Onirike | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Destroy All Humans! | Switch

Wed nesday, June 30

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox One, Switch

Imp of the Sun | PC

Greedfall | PS5, Xbox Series X/S



Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | PS4

Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Xbox One

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories | Switch

Snake It ‘Til You Make It | Switch

Anna’s Quest | Switch

Mina & Michi | Switch

Thur sday, July 1

Blaster Master Zero | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

The Procession to Calvary | Switch

Alphadia Genesis 2 | Switch

Kirakira stars idol project Reika | Switch

Red White Yellow | Switch

Dragon Question | Switch

Kickerinho World | Switch

Pigeon Fight | Switch

Discolored | Switch

Path Through The Forest | Switch

Frida y, July 2

The Procession to Calvary | Xbox One

Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One

Epistory - Typing Chronicles | Switch

Mythic Ocean | Switch

Colossus Mission | Switch

Revolved and Co | Switch

Foodtruck Arena | Switch

Best Day Ever | Switch

SturmFront - The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Wii U

Super Destronaut DX-2 | Switch

Saturday, Ju ly 3

Hope’s Farm | Switch

Sunday, J uly 4