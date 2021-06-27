The Week In Games: Zombies And Not Much Else

We are truly in the doldrums of Summer. No huge releases this week, though there are some smaller games and next-gen ports that might be of interest to some.
This is that time of the year when I start to make good progress chipping away at my backlog. Recently completed Psychonauts, finished a replay of Mass Effect, and played a bunch of demos I’d been meaning to try. Next up for me, probably Mass Effect 2 as part of my continuing journey through the Legendary Collection. Actually, looking at the list below, I might grab the upcoming port of Zombies Ate My Neighbors. That’s a game I’ve seen a lot of but never played.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, June 28
- Mighty Aphid | Switch
Tuesday, June 29
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PC
- Curved Space | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sky: Children of Light | Switch
- Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch
- Onirike | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Destroy All Humans! | Switch
Wednesday, June 30
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox One, Switch
- Imp of the Sun | PC
- Greedfall | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | PS4
- Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Xbox One
- A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories | Switch
- Snake It ‘Til You Make It | Switch
- Anna’s Quest | Switch
- Mina & Michi | Switch
Thursday, July 1
- Blaster Master Zero | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Procession to Calvary | Switch
- Alphadia Genesis 2 | Switch
- Kirakira stars idol project Reika | Switch
- Red White Yellow | Switch
- Dragon Question | Switch
- Kickerinho World | Switch
- Pigeon Fight | Switch
- Discolored | Switch
- Path Through The Forest | Switch
Friday, July 2
- The Procession to Calvary | Xbox One
- Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles | Switch
- Mythic Ocean | Switch
- Colossus Mission | Switch
- Revolved and Co | Switch
- Foodtruck Arena | Switch
- Best Day Ever | Switch
- SturmFront - The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Wii U
- Super Destronaut DX-2 | Switch
Saturday, July 3
- Hope’s Farm | Switch
Sunday, July 4
- Super Archer | Switch
DISCUSSION
Most interested in Zombies Ate My Neighbors, since I enjoyed that for SNES. Certainly I’ll get Doki Doki (already have a Switch pre-order that comes in August) for Steam, since that’s where I played the original.