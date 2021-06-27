Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

The Week In Games: Zombies And Not Much Else

Destroy All Humans hits Switch, Next-Gen Doom Eternal is here, and... not much else

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Zombies And Not Much Else
Image: Disney / Lucasfilm

We are truly in the doldrums of Summer. No huge releases this week, though there are some smaller games and next-gen ports that might be of interest to some.

This is that time of the year when I start to make good progress chipping away at my backlog. Recently completed Psychonauts, finished a replay of Mass Effect, and played a bunch of demos I’d been meaning to try. Next up for me, probably Mass Effect 2 as part of my continuing journey through the Legendary Collection. Actually, looking at the list below, I might grab the upcoming port of Zombies Ate My Neighbors. That’s a game I’ve seen a lot of but never played.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, June 28

  • Mighty Aphid | Switch

Tuesday, June 29

  • Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PC
  • Curved Space | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Sky: Children of Light | Switch
  • Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch
  • Onirike | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Destroy All Humans! | Switch

Wednesday, June 30

  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox One, Switch
  • Imp of the Sun | PC
  • Greedfall | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | PS4
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Xbox One
  • A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories | Switch
  • Snake It ‘Til You Make It | Switch
  • Anna’s Quest | Switch
  • Mina & Michi | Switch

Thursday, July 1

  • Blaster Master Zero | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • The Procession to Calvary | Switch
  • Alphadia Genesis 2 | Switch
  • Kirakira stars idol project Reika | Switch
  • Red White Yellow | Switch
  • Dragon Question | Switch
  • Kickerinho World | Switch
  • Pigeon Fight | Switch
  • Discolored | Switch
  • Path Through The Forest | Switch

Friday, July 2

  • The Procession to Calvary | Xbox One
  • Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One
  • Epistory - Typing Chronicles | Switch
  • Mythic Ocean | Switch
  • Colossus Mission | Switch
  • Revolved and Co | Switch
  • Foodtruck Arena | Switch
  • Best Day Ever | Switch
  • SturmFront - The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Wii U
  • Super Destronaut DX-2 | Switch

Saturday, July 3

  • Hope’s Farm | Switch

Sunday, July 4

  • Super Archer | Switch
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

relic1980
relic1980

Most interested in Zombies Ate My Neighbors, since I enjoyed that for SNES. Certainly I’ll get Doki Doki (already have a Switch pre-order that comes in August) for Steam, since that’s where I played the original.