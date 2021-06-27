All The Mental Worlds In Psychonauts, Ranked

Image : Double Fine

In the original Psychonauts, released back in 2005, you visit nearly a dozen mental worlds. These are large levels set within the psyches of various characters and enemies. A lot of these worlds are creative and a blast to explore. But some are terrible. (Looking at you Meat Circus..)

I recently played through Psychonauts for the first time in preparation for the upcoming sequel releasing this August. While I enjoyed the characters, story, and (most) of the platforming, what really kept me glued to my controller were the various mental worlds you get to explore throughout the game. So I figured after nearly 16 years it was finally time for Kotaku to rank these worlds.