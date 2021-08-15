After years of previews, indie game Twelve Minutes finally releases later this week with a star-studded cast including Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.



Advertisement

Twelve Minutes was first previewed by Kotaku all the way back in 2015. Then in 2019, we saw it again. Now after all that , it’s releasing. I’m excited to actually play this game that I’ve been reading about on and off for the better part of the decade. Will it live up to the wait and the hype? No idea. But the idea of a 12-minute time loop that you can tinker with over and over is a neat idea regardless, so I’m down to finally play it later this week.

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, August 16

Road 96 | Switch, PC

Volleyball Challenge | Switch

Tuesday, August 17

Pile Up! Box by Box | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Greak: Memories of Azur | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Humankind | PC

Space Invaders Invincible Collection | Switch

Conquest of Elysium 5 | PC, Mac

Wednesday, August 18

Mayhem Brawler | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Rogue Explorer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | Xbox One

Out of Line | Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected | PS4, PC

Swords & Souls: Neverseen | Switch

Mortal Shell | PC

Hell Architect | PC, Mac

Far Away | PC

CountryBalls Heroes | PC

Thursday, August 19

RiMS Racing | PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Yuoni | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Recomplie | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Synthetik 2 | PC

Twelve Minutes | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Train First Class | Switch

Rush Rally Origins | Switch

Zombo Buster Advance | Switch

Buissons | Switch

Thea 2: The Shattering | Switch

Where’s Samantha? | Switch

Sakura Succubus 4 | Switch

Metal Commando | Switch

NeverReturn | PC

Friday, August 20

Madden NFL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Arietta of Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut | PS5, PS4

Rise Eterna | Xbox One

Ultimate Bumber Cars: Dodgems | Switch

Heart Chain Kitty | Switch

Space Savenger | Switch

City Driving Simulator 2 | Switch

Wrestledunk Sports | Switch

Half-Dead 3 | PC

Sunday, August 22