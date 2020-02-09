The Week In Games: Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This

Screenshot : Media Molecule

Media Molecule’s ambitious game-building system, Dreams, is officially launching this week, which means we can all finally experience the immense pressure of being an indie game developer.

The Dreams beta has been out for nearly a year, so there should be plenty to play around with once the game finally hits this Friday. There have already been some newsworthy creations made with the game’s tool kit, including an adorable kaiju rampage, a Final Fantasy VII boss fight, and even a tour of Dexter’s Lab. Kotaku’s own Mike Fahey seemed to enjoy the game right from the get go.

Of course, I too started crafting my own game with Dreams last spring. It’s a 3D platformer where you collect video game cartridges. I call it Collectathon, and it’s very silly in a meta sort of way. Who knows if I’ll ever actually finish it and upload my masterpiece for all to see...

Along with Dreams we have a few more standouts, such as Yakuza 5 for the PS4 and Snack World for the Switch. Or you can just blow all your cash on multiple viewings of The Sonic Movie, which is also launching this Friday.

Monday, February 10

Help Me, Doctor | Switch

Tuesday, February 11

Yakuza 5 | PS4

Thursday, February 13

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions | Switch

Nom Nom Apocalypse | PC

Necronator: Dead Wrong | PC



Friday, February 14