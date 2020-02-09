Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This

Ben Bertoli
Filed to:The Week in Games
Screenshot: Media Molecule

Media Molecule’s ambitious game-building system, Dreams, is officially launching this week, which means we can all finally experience the immense pressure of being an indie game developer.

The Dreams beta has been out for nearly a year, so there should be plenty to play around with once the game finally hits this Friday. There have already been some newsworthy creations made with the game’s tool kit, including an adorable kaiju rampage, a Final Fantasy VII boss fight, and even a tour of Dexter’s Lab. Kotaku’s own Mike Fahey seemed to enjoy the game right from the get go.

Of course, I too started crafting my own game with Dreams last spring. It’s a 3D platformer where you collect video game cartridges. I call it Collectathon, and it’s very silly in a meta sort of way. Who knows if I’ll ever actually finish it and upload my masterpiece for all to see...

Along with Dreams we have a few more standouts, such as Yakuza 5 for the PS4 and Snack World for the Switch. Or you can just blow all your cash on multiple viewings of The Sonic Movie, which is also launching this Friday.

Monday, February 10

  • Help Me, Doctor | Switch

Tuesday, February 11

  • Yakuza 5 | PS4

Thursday, February 13

  • Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions | Switch
  • Nom Nom Apocalypse | PC
  • Necronator: Dead Wrong | PC

Friday, February 14

  • Best Friends Forever | Switch, PC
  • Darksiders Genesis | Switch, PS4
  • Dreams | PS4
  • Railway Empire | Switch
  • Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PS4, PC
  • UnderHero | Switch
Ben Bertoli

Ben is an exceptionally tall freelance writer and author hailing from Indianapolis. He is the current co-host of the gaming history podcast Memory Card and is likely replaying Banjo-Kazooie right now.

