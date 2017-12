2018's just around the corner. Fortunately, you can end the year in style with a new 3DS game.



Style Savvy: Styling Star comes out on the 25th meaning a whole new generation of 3DS and 2DS owners will know the power of color coordinated outfits. Other than that it’s the end of the year, so don’t expect anything else. That’s right, there are officially no more excuses to not revisit your backlog and start whittling away at the last 100 hours of Persona 5.

As for me, I’ll be hard at work trying to out gun pirates in Endless Space 2. There’s nothing like a methodical management game to help you take a step back and simply revel in the slow, ceaseless progression of time and tech trees. Here’s everything else that’s coming out.

Monday, December 25

Energy Cycle — Switch

Style Savvy: Styling Star — 3DS

Tuesday, December 26

Orbitality — PC



Wednesday, December 27

Evolva — PC

Thursday, December 28

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition — Switch



Sunday, December 31

Golem — PS4

Coming Soon

Monday, January 1

Barbarian Souls — PC

Wednesday, January 3

Outbreak: The New Nightmare — Xbox One

