The Week In Games: Shadow Man Remastered

A remastered port of the cult classic N64/PS1 action-adventure game Shadow Man drops later this week on PC.
I only have vague memories of Shadow Man so I’m curious to check it out via this newly remastered edition. But beyond that, there isn’t much else coming out this week. We are in the middle of spring, so it’s usually a bit quiet, but this seems more empty than usual. It seems like a great month to skip buying new games and instead focus on your backlog!
Besides Shadow Man Remaster some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 12
- Nigate Tale | PC
Tuesday, April 13
- Demon Skin | PC
- Poison Control | PS4, Switch
Wednesday, April 14
- Knight Squad 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cannon Brawl | Switch
- Tasomeachi: Behind the Twilight | PC
- Kingdom of Arcadia | Switch
- ReactorX | Switch
- Isolomus | Switch
- Park Inc | Switch
- Talespire | PC
- Forgotten Fields | PC
Thursday, April 15
- Snitchy in Tooki Trouble | Switch
- Shadow Man Remastered | PC
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PS4
- Rain on Your Parade | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey | PC
- Quantum League | PC
- Relicta | Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition | Switch
- Myastere - Ruins of Deazniff | Switch
- Team Troopers | Switch
- Godstrike | Switch, PC
- Throw It! Animal Park | Switch
- Pocoyo Party | Switch
- Dragon Audit | Switch
- Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami | Switch
- Voxel Tycoon | PC, Mac
- Sons of Ra | PC
Friday, April 16
- Tribal Pass | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Super Meat Boy Forever | Xbox One
- Battle Axe | Switch
- Driving World: Nordic Challenge | Switch
- Colorfall | Switch
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 | Switch
- Heal: Console Edition | Switch
- Snowball Collections Bubble | Switch
- Emily is Away <3 | PC, Mac
I guess everybody keeps forgetting that games were on Dreamcast too.