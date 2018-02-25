The long awaited follow-up to FTL: Faster Than Light arrives this week and the timing couldn’t be better.

Perfectly situated in the middle of an otherwise mostly quiet release week, Subset Games’ Into the Breach comes five and a half years after the studio’s first strategy outing. There are mechs, time travel and gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth, pretty much everything I want in a game these days.

Along with Dishonored, which coincidentally released the same fall, FTL stuck with me long after I beat it. Outside of The Witcher 3, it’s probably my favorite game of the last decade. While I love its emergent stories and streamlined space ship management-style combat, it’s safe to say the game wouldn’t had the same effect on me without Ben Prunty’s amazingly haunting soundtrack. Fortunately, he’s back with Into the Breach, which means I’ll be dying a ton over the next week while in the throes of his amazing brooding guitar riffs.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, February 26

VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — PC

Spot The Difference — Switch

Tuesday, February 27

PAYDAY 2 — Switch

Gravel — Xbox One, PS4, PC

De Blob 2 Remastered — Xbox One, PS4

Mulaka — PS4, PC

Into the Breach — PC

Blasters of the Universe — PS VR

Crypt of the Serpent King — PS4

Don’t Knock Twice — PS VR

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 — PS4

Hex Tunnel — PS VR

Immortal Redneck — Xbox One, PS4

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe — PS4

Moss — PS VR

Riftstar Raiders — PS4

Shiny – A Robotic Adventure — PS4

Timothy vs. the Aliens — PS4

Wednesday, February 28

Bridge Constructor Portal — Switch, Xbox One



Perfect Angle — PS4

Riffstar Raiders — Xbox One

Deep Rock Galactic — Xbox One

Darkest Dungeon — Xbox One

Switch or Die Trying — Xbox One

Thursday, March 1

Detention — Switch

Mulaka — Switch

Little Triangle — Switch

Subsurface Circular — Switch

Totes the Goat — Switch

Packet Queen # — Switch

Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated



RTO 2 — Wii U

Bridge Constructor Portal — PS4

Bulb Boy — PS4

Seum: Speedrunners From Hell — PS4

A Normal Lost Phone — Switch

Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo — Switch

Friday, March 2

Super Toy Cars — Switch

Mulaka — Xbox One

The Story Goes On — Xbox One

Shoppe Keep — Xbox One

Pit People — Xbox One

Turok — Xbox One

Turok 2 — Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, March 6



Fear Effect Sedna — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

NORTH — Switch

Scribblenauts: Showdown — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Final Fantasy XV — PC

Super Seducer — PS4, PC

DJ Max — Respect — PS4

Wednesday, March 7

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash — PC

Thursday, March 8

Bleed 2 — Switch



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — PC

Friday, March 9

One Eyed Kutkh — Switch



What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.