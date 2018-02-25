The long awaited follow-up to FTL: Faster Than Light arrives this week and the timing couldn’t be better.
Perfectly situated in the middle of an otherwise mostly quiet release week, Subset Games’ Into the Breach comes five and a half years after the studio’s first strategy outing. There are mechs, time travel and gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth, pretty much everything I want in a game these days.
Along with Dishonored, which coincidentally released the same fall, FTL stuck with me long after I beat it. Outside of The Witcher 3, it’s probably my favorite game of the last decade. While I love its emergent stories and streamlined space ship management-style combat, it’s safe to say the game wouldn’t had the same effect on me without Ben Prunty’s amazingly haunting soundtrack. Fortunately, he’s back with Into the Breach, which means I’ll be dying a ton over the next week while in the throes of his amazing brooding guitar riffs.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, February 26
- VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — PC
- Spot The Difference — Switch
Tuesday, February 27
- PAYDAY 2 — Switch
- Gravel — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- De Blob 2 Remastered — Xbox One, PS4
- Mulaka — PS4, PC
- Into the Breach — PC
- Blasters of the Universe — PS VR
- Crypt of the Serpent King — PS4
- Don’t Knock Twice — PS VR
- Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 — PS4
- Hex Tunnel — PS VR
- Immortal Redneck — Xbox One, PS4
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe — PS4
- Moss — PS VR
- Riftstar Raiders — PS4
- Shiny – A Robotic Adventure — PS4
- Timothy vs. the Aliens — PS4
Wednesday, February 28
- Bridge Constructor Portal — Switch, Xbox One
- Perfect Angle — PS4
- Riffstar Raiders — Xbox One
- Deep Rock Galactic — Xbox One
- Darkest Dungeon — Xbox One
- Switch or Die Trying — Xbox One
Thursday, March 1
- Detention — Switch
- Mulaka — Switch
- Little Triangle — Switch
- Subsurface Circular — Switch
- Totes the Goat — Switch
- Packet Queen # — Switch
- Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated
- RTO 2 — Wii U
- Bridge Constructor Portal — PS4
- Bulb Boy — PS4
- Seum: Speedrunners From Hell — PS4
- A Normal Lost Phone — Switch
- Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo — Switch
Friday, March 2
- Super Toy Cars — Switch
- Mulaka — Xbox One
- The Story Goes On — Xbox One
- Shoppe Keep — Xbox One
- Pit People — Xbox One
- Turok — Xbox One
- Turok 2 — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, March 6
- Fear Effect Sedna — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- NORTH — Switch
- Scribblenauts: Showdown — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Final Fantasy XV — PC
- Super Seducer — PS4, PC
- DJ Max — Respect — PS4
Wednesday, March 7
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash — PC
Thursday, March 8
- Bleed 2 — Switch
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — PC
Friday, March 9
- One Eyed Kutkh — Switch
What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.