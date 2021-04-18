The Week In Games: Nier-ly There

Still a week away from Total War: Rome Remastered, which looks to be my first non-DLC new-game purchase of the year (and only my second 2021-release purchase after Euro Truck Simulator 2: Iberia 10 days ago .)

I bought seven games last year that were released in 2020 (again, not counting DLC). Two of them (Super Mega Baseball 3 and Mount&Blade II: Bannerlord) got so much play that they’re now both in my top 15 all-time. Another two (PGA Tour 2K21 and Crusader Kings III), I’m enjoying but they’re not getting the bulk of play. Two games (Realpolitiks II and Plebby Quest: The Crusades), I straight-up didn’t like at all. And the seventh, Port Royale 4, suffers mostly from being not as good as the multitude of other games in the same genre (and from the same developer) that I own.

I’m hoping for a better hit rate in 2021, so this probably means I’ll be buying quite a bit fewer games than last year but making sure they’re games I’ll particularly enjoy playing (Rome: Total War is one of my all-time favorite games—the original got well over 1,000 hours on disc for sure and the Steam version ranks 13th on my hours list— getting an updated version will probably kickstart my interest all over again .)