Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

The Week In Games: Witcher On Your Phone

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Mini Motorways, Cris Tales, and another Warhammer game come out this week

By
Zack Zwiezen
Comments (2)
Alerts
A scary monster attacking someone as seen on a phone screen.
Image: CD Projekt Red

A new Witcher game comes out this week. Calm down, calm down, it’s that game that looks a lot like Pokemon GO and is coming out only on phones. (The headline should have tipped you off already.)

Advertisement

At one point I had a few of those Pokemon GO-esque games on my phone, but as someone who doesn’t go out very often and who prefers not dealing with the world on my phone when I do, I deleted most of them a while back. I doubt I’ll grab this Witcher-themed one. Meanwhile, I’m happy to see Orcs Must Die! 3 will be available on PC and not be stuck only on Stadia. It seemed neat but the Stadia version I played a few times never felt great, even on a solid internet connection.

Beyond Witcher: Monster Slayer and Orcs Must Die! 3 here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Tuesday, July 20

  • Cotton Reboot! | PS4, Switch
  • Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Certified | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Cris Tales | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mini Motorways | PC, Mac
  • Mind Maze | Xbox One
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS5, PS4
  • Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition | Switch
  • Skydome | PC

Wednesday, July 21

  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer | Android, iOS
  • Pokemon Unite | Switch
  • The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox One
  • Fatal Twelve | Switch
  • MouseBot: Escape from Catlab | Switch
  • Song of Farca | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 22

  • Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Urban Trial Tricky | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Origin: Blind Maid | PC
  • Warhammer 40K: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gigapocalypse | PC
  • Aery - Calm Mind | Switch
  • Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
  • Timothy vs the Aliens | Switch
  • Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 | Switch
  • #Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Tera Lander II - Rockslide Rescue | Switch
  • Nyakamon Adventures | Switch
  • Racing Xtreme 2 | Switch
  • Terra Bomber | Switch
  • Bunny Bounce | Switch
  • Terra Lander | Switch
  • Noosphere | PC
  • Natural Instincts | PC
  • Deepest Chamber | PC
  • The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion Pack | PC

Friday, July 23

  • Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, PC
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Scrap Garden | Xbox One
  • Blue Fire | PS4
  • Truck Simulator 2 | Switch
  • 112 Operator | Switch
  • Sports Pinball Bundle | Switch
  • Freddy Spaghetti 2 | Switch
  • Hunter Shooting Camp | Switch
  • Dininho Space Adventure | Switch
  • YUME 2: Sleepless Night | PC
  • A Way To Be Dead | PC

Saturday, July 24

  • US Navy Sea Conflict | Switch

.

Culture

DISCUSSION

By
PrinceofTheUniverse

Unless i missed a date change, Deaths Door also comes out on tuesday. Was sure this might be the headline.