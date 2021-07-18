The Week In Games: Witcher On Your Phone

A new Witcher game comes out this week. Calm down, calm down, it’s that game that looks a lot like Pokemon GO and is coming out only on phones. (The headline should have tipped you off already.)
At one point I had a few of those Pokemon GO-esque games on my phone, but as someone who doesn’t go out very often and who prefers not dealing with the world on my phone when I do, I deleted most of them a while back. I doubt I’ll grab this Witcher-themed one. Meanwhile, I’m happy to see Orcs Must Die! 3 will be available on PC and not be stuck only on Stadia. It seemed neat but the Stadia version I played a few times never felt great, even on a solid internet connection.
Beyond Witcher: Monster Slayer and Orcs Must Die! 3 here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Tuesday, July 20
- Cotton Reboot! | PS4, Switch
- Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Certified | PS4, Switch, PC
- Cris Tales | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mini Motorways | PC, Mac
- Mind Maze | Xbox One
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS5, PS4
- Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition | Switch
- Skydome | PC
Wednesday, July 21
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer | Android, iOS
- Pokemon Unite | Switch
- The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox One
- Fatal Twelve | Switch
- MouseBot: Escape from Catlab | Switch
- Song of Farca | PC, Mac
Thursday, July 22
- Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Urban Trial Tricky | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Origin: Blind Maid | PC
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gigapocalypse | PC
- Aery - Calm Mind | Switch
- Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Timothy vs the Aliens | Switch
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 | Switch
- #Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Tera Lander II - Rockslide Rescue | Switch
- Nyakamon Adventures | Switch
- Racing Xtreme 2 | Switch
- Terra Bomber | Switch
- Bunny Bounce | Switch
- Terra Lander | Switch
- Noosphere | PC
- Natural Instincts | PC
- Deepest Chamber | PC
- The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion Pack | PC
Friday, July 23
- Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, PC
- Orcs Must Die! 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Scrap Garden | Xbox One
- Blue Fire | PS4
- Truck Simulator 2 | Switch
- 112 Operator | Switch
- Sports Pinball Bundle | Switch
- Freddy Spaghetti 2 | Switch
- Hunter Shooting Camp | Switch
- Dininho Space Adventure | Switch
- YUME 2: Sleepless Night | PC
- A Way To Be Dead | PC
Saturday, July 24
- US Navy Sea Conflict | Switch
DISCUSSION
Unless i missed a date change, Deaths Door also comes out on tuesday. Was sure this might be the headline.