The Week In Games: Witcher On Your Phone

A new Witcher game comes out this week. Calm down, calm down, it’s that game that looks a lot like Pokemon GO and is coming out only on phones. (The headline should have tipped you off already. )

At one point I had a few of those Pokemon GO-esque games on my phone, but as someone who doesn’t go out very often and who prefers not dealing with the world on my phone when I do, I deleted most of them a while back. I doubt I’ll grab this Witcher-themed one. Meanwhile, I’m happy to see Orcs Must Die! 3 will be available on PC and not be stuck only on Stadia. It seemed neat but the Stadia version I played a few times never felt great, even on a solid internet connection.

Beyond Witcher: Monster Slayer and Orcs Must Die! 3 here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Tuesday, July 20



Cotton Reboot! | PS4, Switch

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Certified | PS4, Switch, PC

Cris Tales | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mini Motorways | PC, Mac

Mind Maze | Xbox One

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS5, PS4

Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition | Switch

Skydome | PC

Wednesday, July 21

The Witcher: Monster Slayer | Android, iOS

Pokemon Unite | Switch

The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox One

Fatal Twelve | Switch

MouseBot: Escape from Catlab | Switch

Song of Farca | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 22

Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Urban Trial Tricky | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Origin: Blind Maid | PC

Warhammer 40K: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gigapocalypse | PC

Aery - Calm Mind | Switch

Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Timothy vs the Aliens | Switch

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 | Switch

#Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Tera Lander II - Rockslide Rescue | Switch

Nyakamon Adventures | Switch

Racing Xtreme 2 | Switch

Terra Bomber | Switch

Bunny Bounce | Switch

Terra Lander | Switch

Noosphere | PC

Natural Instincts | PC

Deepest Chamber | PC

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion Pack | PC

Friday, July 23

Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, PC

Orcs Must Die! 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Scrap Garden | Xbox One

Blue Fire | PS4

Truck Simulator 2 | Switch

112 Operator | Switch

Sports Pinball Bundle | Switch

Freddy Spaghetti 2 | Switch

Hunter Shooting Camp | Switch

Dininho Space Adventure | Switch

YUME 2: Sleepless Night | PC

A Way To Be Dead | PC

Saturday, July 24

US Navy Sea Conflict | Switch

