The Week In Games: Days Gone Rides Onto The PC

Screenshot : Sony / Bend Studio

Watch out! N ot-zombies are running from off the PS4 to attack some local bikers in Days Gone, which releases on PC later this week.



I imagine most of you are still neck-deep in Mass Effect and Resident Evil, which is fine. This week is fairly quiet. Nothing too big. I know some folks are pumped about the Days Gone port. I’m excited , but not because I want to play it again. I’m hoping folks create some weird or silly mods for it.

Besides Days Gone other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, May 18

SnowRunner | Switch

Arcaea | Switch

Jetboard Joust | Switch

Essays on Empathy | PC

Days Gone | PC

void tRrLM(); // Void Terrairum++ | PS5

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Siege Survival: Gloria Victis | PC

Wednesday, May 19

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares | Switch

0Degrees | Switch

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield | Switch

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro | PC, Mac

Crossroads Inn | Xbox One

Thursday, May 20

Just Die Already | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Wild at Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Grindstone | PC

Skura Succubus 2 | Switch

Rise of the Slime | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Sure Footing | Xbox One

Alchemist Adventure | Switch

Color Your World | Switch



Backworlds | Switch

CLANNAD Side Stories | Switch

Wood Block Escape Puzzles | Switch

Invirium | Switch

Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels | Switch

Rising Hell | Switch

Layers of Fear 2 | Switch

Let Ir Roll Slide Puzzle | Switch

The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | PS4, Xbox One

Manifold Garden | PS5

Frozenheim | PC

Lacuna | PC

Of Bird and Cage | PC

Friday, May 21

Miitopia | Switch



Cosmic Top Secret | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Guards | Switch

Wanna Survive | Switch

Gutwhale | Switch

Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Driving World: Aspen | Switch

Guards | Xbox One

Rust | PS4, Xbox One

Saturday, May 22