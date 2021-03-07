The Week In Games: Apex Legends Drops On Switch

Mark a spot on the map, grab some guns, and get ready to (hopefully) be the last team standing when Apex Legends comes out for free on Switch later this week.
I played about three weeks of Apex Legends when it first came out and I enjoyed my time with it, but like all battle royales soon got bored. The grind of having to always find more weapons and gear just makes me tired. I’ve tried them all at this point, besides Hyperscape, and I keep bouncing off them after a few weeks. Give me a big team battle in Halo instead.
Beyond Apex Legends on Switch, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 8
- Noble Armada: Lost Worlds | Switch
Tuesday, March 9
- Stronghold: Warlords | PC
- Apex Legends | Switch
- Pacer | Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4 | PC (Steam)
Wednesday, March 10
- Star Renegades | PS4
Thursday, March 11
- Doodle Devil: 3volution | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Offical Video Game 4 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse | Switch, PC, Mac
- Astellia Royal | PC
- No Reloaded Heroes Enhanced Edition | Switch
- Chained | Switch
- Battle Brothers - A Turn-Based Tactical RPG | Switch
- Bob Help Them | Switch
- Multi Quiz | Switch
- A Day Without Me | Switch
- Bloody Bunny, The Game | Switch
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Switch
- WRC 9 The Offical Game | Switch
- Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! | Switch
- Alchemist Simulator | Switch
- Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis | Switch
- Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator | PC
Friday, March 12
- Journey of the Broken Circle | PS4, Xbox One
- Dead Age II | PC
- Heaven Dust | Xbox One
- SELF: Where’s My Father | Xbox One
- Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition | PC
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Sokodice | Switch
- Pinkman+ | Switch
- Bloodroots | PC (Steam)
- Siralim Ultimate | PC
- Explorer of Yggdrasil | PC
