The Week In Games: Apex Legends Drops On Switch

Screenshot : Respawn / EA

Mark a spot on the map, grab some guns, and get ready to (hopefully) be the last team standing when Apex Legends comes out for free on Switch later this week.

I played about three weeks of Apex Legends when it first came out and I enjoyed my time with it , but like all battle royales soon got bored. The grind of having to always find more weapons and gear just make s me tired. I’ve tried them all at this point, besides Hyperscape, and I keep bouncing off them after a few weeks. Give me a big team battle in Halo instead.

Beyond Apex Legends on Switch, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 8

Noble Armada: Lost Worlds | Switch

Tuesday, March 9

Stronghold: Warlords | PC

Apex Legends | Switch

Pacer | Xbox One

Forza Horizon 4 | PC (Steam)

Wednesday, Marc h 10

Star Renegades | PS4

Thursday, Mar ch 11

Doodle Devil: 3volution | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Energy Supercross - The Offical Video Game 4 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse | Switch, PC, Mac

Astellia Royal | PC

No Reloaded Heroes Enhanced Edition | Switch

Chained | Switch

Battle Brothers - A Turn-Based Tactical RPG | Switch

Bob Help Them | Switch

Multi Quiz | Switch

A Day Without Me | Switch

Bloody Bunny, The Game | Switch

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Switch

WRC 9 The Offical Game | Switch

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! | Switch

Alchemist Simulator | Switch

Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis | Switch

Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator | PC

Friday, Ma rch 12