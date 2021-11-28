As Black Friday shopping season in the US passes and December begins, the end of the year slowdown starts. This week is mostly smaller titles and ports.

Holy crap... it’s already December. It feels like I was just taking down Halloween decorations yesterday and questioning why October is only 31 days and not 62. Now I’m buying Christmas gifts and planning holiday activities. Where did the year go?

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, November 29

Guardian of Lore | Switch

Tuesday, November 30

World’s End Club | PC

MXGP 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Fight Knight | PC



Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Propnight | PC

Evil Genius 2: World Domination | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Tank De La Muerta | Switch

Mind Scanners | Switch

Buried Stars | PC

Wednesday, December 1

Wartales | PC

Mission in Snowdriftland | PC

Thursday, December 2

Mechajammer | PC, Mac

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Justice Chronicles | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One

Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC

Century: Age of Ashes | PC

Walking Zombie II | Xbox One

Dairoku: Agents of Sakurtani | Switch

The Kids We Were: Complete Edition | Switch

Dairoku Ayakashimori | Switch

My Universe: Interior Designer | PC

The Plane Effect | PS4, Xbox One

Archvale | Switch

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature | Switch

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire - Blue | Switch

MONOBOT | Switch

Football Battle | Switch

Ghost Sync | Switch

Castle on the Coast | Switch

Miracle Snack Shop | Switch

World Quiz | Switch

Anvil | PC

Rubber Bandits | PC

Mirror Party | PC

Friday, December 3

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Chorus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain | Switch

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition | Switch

Danganronpa Decadence | Switch

Grim Dawn | Xbox One

Word Forward | Switch

6Souls | Switch

Construction Site Driver | Switch

Paradise Lost | Switch

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders | Switch

Lost: Find | PC

Saturday, December 4