The Week In Games: Monster Hunter Rise Arrives

Get your big sword ready, we going monster hunting this week in Monster Hunter Rise, releasing for Switch on March 26.
One day I’ll play a Monster Hunter game for more than 40 minutes. Probably. They do look neat and I know loads of people who have fun with them. But none have clicked with me. Will this be the game that changes all that? Most likely... no. But you never know.
Beyond Monster Hunter Rise, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 22
- Vaporum: Lockdown | Switch
Tuesday, March 23
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Story of Season: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC
- Inspector Waffles | PC
Wednesday, March 24
- Rip Them Off | Xbox One
- Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tales From The Borderlands | Switch
- Love Live! School Idol Festival: Afterschool ACTIVITY - Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! | PS4
- Hellbreachers | Switch
- Golf Royale | Switch
- Tesla Force | Switch
Thursday, March 25
- Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch
- Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- El Hijo: A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Darq: Complete Edition | Switch
- Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MazM: The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC
- The Fabled Woods | PC
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC
- Octopath Traveler | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Paperball Deluxe | Switch
- Dandy Ace | PC
- Kosmokrats | Switch
- Little Kite | Switch
- Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch
- Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey | Switch
- Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch
- Gold Digger | Switch
- Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch
- BodyQuest | Switch
- Barrage Fantasia | Switch
- Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers | Switch
- Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch
- Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch
- Wild Park Manager | Switch
- The Bus | PC
- Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC
- The Fabled Woods | PC
- Dorfromantik | PC
- The Tenants | PC
Friday, March 26
- Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Balan Wonderland | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC
- Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury | Xbox One, PC
- Monster Hunter Rise | Switch
- Die With Glory | Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Doodle Games Bundle | Switch
- One Escape | Switch
- Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch
- Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac
Saturday, March 27
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | PC
- Metal Heads | PC
Sunday, March 28
- Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator | Switch
