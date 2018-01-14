Who needs a Breath of the Wild-style Pokemon game when we’ve got a new Digimon to look forward to?
The annual slow start to game releases that is the month of January always manages to catch me off guard. While it’s still port season for the Switch and a quiet week overall, the release of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory is a reminder that of the upcoming wave of interesting Japanese games preparing to hit. If a game whose name is so long it needed both a colon and a dash doesn’t charm your socks off, then I don’t know what could. Following the return of the surprisingly fun video game adaptation of Pokemon’s oddball rival, Lost Sphere, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Monster Hunter World.
Plus Kirby’s back to breath some more life into the waning 3DS. Here’s everything else that’s coming out.
Monday, January 15
- Gunhouse — Switch
- Light Tracer — PC
Tuesday, January 16
- InnerSpace — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Nightmare Boy — Switch
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — PS4, PC
- Beholder — Xbox One, PS4
- Forged Battalion — PC
- Albert and Otto — PS4
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — PS4
- Kingdom: New Lands — PS4
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes — PS4
Wednesday, January 17
- Full Metal Furies — Xbox One, PC
- StarDrone — PSVR
- 2064: Read Only Memories — Xbox One
Thursday, January 18
- World to the West — Switch
- Gintama Rumble — PS4
- Darkest Dungeon — Switch
Friday, January 19
- Vesta — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Kirby Battle Royale — 3DS
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory — PS4
- Mutant Football League — Xbox One
- Rento Fortune — PS4
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter — Xbox One
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, January 22
- ChromaGun — Switch
- The Red Strings Club — PC
Tuesday, January 23
- Subnautica — PC
- Iconoclasts — PS4, Vita, PC, Mac
- The Inpatient — PSVR
- Lost Sphere — PS4, Switch, PC
- Pokémon Crystal Version — 3DS
- Shu — Switch
Thursday, January 25
- Celeste — PS4, Switch, PC
Friday, January 26
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Monster Hunter: World — Xbox One, PS4
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 — Switch
- Railway Empire — PC
What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.