Who needs a Breath of the Wild-style Pokemon game when we’ve got a new Digimon to look forward to?



The annual slow start to game releases that is the month of January always manages to catch me off guard. While it’s still port season for the Switch and a quiet week overall, the release of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory is a reminder that of the upcoming wave of interesting Japanese games preparing to hit. If a game whose name is so long it needed both a colon and a dash doesn’t charm your socks off, then I don’t know what could. Following the return of the surprisingly fun video game adaptation of Pokemon’s oddball rival, Lost Sphere, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Monster Hunter World.

Plus Kirby’s back to breath some more life into the waning 3DS. Here’s everything else that’s coming out.

Monday, January 15

Gunhouse — Switch

Light Tracer — PC

Tuesday, January 16

InnerSpace — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Nightmare Boy — Switch

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — PS4, PC

Beholder — Xbox One, PS4

Forged Battalion — PC

Albert and Otto — PS4

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — PS4

Kingdom: New Lands — PS4

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes — PS4

Wednesday, January 17

Full Metal Furies — Xbox One, PC

StarDrone — PSVR



2064: Read Only Memories — Xbox One

Thursday, January 18

World to the West — Switch

Gintama Rumble — PS4

Darkest Dungeon — Switch

Friday, January 19

Vesta — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Kirby Battle Royale — 3DS

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory — PS4

Mutant Football League — Xbox One

Rento Fortune — PS4

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter — Xbox One

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human — Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, January 22

ChromaGun — Switch

The Red Strings Club — PC

Tuesday, January 23

Subnautica — PC



Iconoclasts — PS4, Vita, PC, Mac

The Inpatient — PSVR

Lost Sphere — PS4, Switch, PC

Pokémon Crystal Version — 3DS

Shu — Switch

Thursday, January 25

Celeste — PS4, Switch, PC

Friday, January 26

Dragon Ball FighterZ — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Monster Hunter: World — Xbox One, PS4

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 — Switch

Railway Empire — PC

