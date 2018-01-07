After the first week of 2018 it’s still slim pickings looking ahead.
The Xbox One is getting some old PC games, a bunch of stuff I’ve never head of is hitting PS4, and the Nintendo Switch continues to build out its library with some of the best games of the last few years. You could do worse than to revisit Super Meat Boy and Furi again during these winter doldrums, and if you’ve got a chance to partake the first time around than all the better. Plus the Wii U is still getting games!
As for me I’ll be busy dropping 30 minutes a day on every game-as-service I’m currently ensconced in and wonder why it feels like I’m making so little progress even as they eat up almost all of my free time. I refuse to leave this life until I’ve run every Warframe mission a hundred times.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out.
Tuesday, January 9
- The Count Lucanor — Vita
- Little Red Lie — PS4, Vita
- Plox Neon — PS4
- Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim — PS4
Wednesday, January 10
- Energy Invasion — PS4, Vita
- Albert & Otto: The Adventure Begins — Xbox One
- Space Hulk: Ascension — Xbox One
Thursday, January 11
- Arcade Archives: Crazy Climber — Switch
- Furi — Switch
- Super Meat Boy — Switch
- Happy Drummer — PS4
- Planetbase — PS4
- Energy Invasion — Switch
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 — Switch
- Moorhuhn Knights & Castles — Switch
- OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- — Switch
- The Escapists 2 — Switch
- Jolt Family Robot Racer — Wii U
- Dying: Reborn — PC
- Rusty Lake Paradise — iOS, Android
Friday, January 12
- Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China — Xbox One
- BRAWL — Switch
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath — Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, January 15
- Gunhouse — Switch
- Light Tracer — PC
Tuesday, January 16
- InnerSpace — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Nightmare Boy — Switch
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — PS4, PC
- Railway Empire — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Beholder — PS4
- Forged Battalion — PC
Wednesday, January 17
- Full Metal Furies — PC
Thursday, January 18
- World to the West — Switch
- Gintama Rumble — PS4
Friday, January 19
- Vesta — Switch
- Kirby Battle Royale — 3DS
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory — PS4, Vita
- Mutant Football League — Xbox One, PS4
