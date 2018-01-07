After the first week of 2018 it’s still slim pickings looking ahead.



The Xbox One is getting some old PC games, a bunch of stuff I’ve never head of is hitting PS4, and the Nintendo Switch continues to build out its library with some of the best games of the last few years. You could do worse than to revisit Super Meat Boy and Furi again during these winter doldrums, and if you’ve got a chance to partake the first time around than all the better. Plus the Wii U is still getting games!

As for me I’ll be busy dropping 30 minutes a day on every game-as-service I’m currently ensconced in and wonder why it feels like I’m making so little progress even as they eat up almost all of my free time. I refuse to leave this life until I’ve run every Warframe mission a hundred times.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out.

Tuesday, January 9

The Count Lucanor — Vita

Little Red Lie — PS4, Vita

Plox Neon — PS4

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim — PS4

Wednesday, January 10

Energy Invasion — PS4, Vita

Albert & Otto: The Adventure Begins — Xbox One

Space Hulk: Ascension — Xbox One

Thursday, January 11

Arcade Archives: Crazy Climber — Switch



Furi — Switch



Super Meat Boy — Switch

Happy Drummer — PS4

Planetbase — PS4

Energy Invasion — Switch

Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 — Switch

Moorhuhn Knights & Castles — Switch

OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- — Switch

The Escapists 2 — Switch

Jolt Family Robot Racer — Wii U

Dying: Reborn — PC

Rusty Lake Paradise — iOS, Android

Friday, January 12

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China — Xbox One

BRAWL — Switch

Azkend 2: The World Beneath — Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, January 15

Gunhouse — Switch

Light Tracer — PC

Tuesday, January 16

InnerSpace — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Nightmare Boy — Switch

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — PS4, PC

Railway Empire — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Beholder — PS4

Forged Battalion — PC

Wednesday, January 17

Full Metal Furies — PC

Thursday, January 18

World to the West — Switch

Gintama Rumble — PS4

Friday, January 19

Vesta — Switch

Kirby Battle Royale — 3DS

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory — PS4, Vita

Mutant Football League — Xbox One, PS4

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.