The Week In Games: Butterfly In The Sky, I Can Go Twice As High

It’s time to take to the skies via your Xbox Series X or S, because Microsoft Flight Simulator is out this week on the shiny next-gen Xbox.
I haven’t really played much Flight Sim since it came out on PC last year. I wanted to play it, but it was so big and my PC at the time sucked so I couldn’t. Then I just got distracted with the world and 20,000 other games. But now, I’m thinking it’s time to set aside a few days and go flying on my Xbox from the comfort of my couch. (I’ll probably just end up playing more GTA Online and Warframe because I’m terrible at sticking to plans.)
Beyond Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox, here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, July 26
- Pets No More | Switch
- Intravenous | PC
Tuesday, July 27
- Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch
- Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch
- Splitgate: Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- NEO: The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5
- Highfleet | PC
- Idol Manager | PC
Wednesday, July 28
- The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac
- Chernobylite | PC
- Unbound: World Apart | Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | PS4, Xbox One
- Final Fantasy III | PC
- Final Fantasy II | PC
- Final Fantasy | PC
Thursday, July 29
- Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | Switch
- Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- B.ARK | Switch
- Banners of Ruin | Switch
- Christmas Tina | Switch
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch
- The Long Gate | Switch
- Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality | Switch
- OS Omega | Switch
- Infection Maze | Switch
- Reptiles: In Hunt | PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Starbase | PC
Friday, July 30
- Bustafellows | Switch, PC
- Vesper | PC
- Alone With You | Switch
- Flowlines VS | Xbox One
- Inbento | Xbox One
- Apple Slash | Switch
- 10 Second Ninja X | Switch
- Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure | Switch
- Xenogunner | Switch
- Horror Tales: The Wine | Switch
- Dungeon of Crawl | Switch
- Papa’s Quiz | Switch
- Cuccchi | Switch
- Alone With You | Switch
- Super Squidlit | Switch
- No Longer Home | PC, Mac
- Crimson Colosseum | PC
Saturday, July 31
- Easy Flight Simulator | Switch
Sunday, August 1
- Theofil | Switch
