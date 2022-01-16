Remember last week, when a Left 4 Dead-like shooter released? The Anacrusis. Well, guess what, this week sees another take on the very popular co-op shooter formula releasing for multiple platforms. This time it’s Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction which looks... fine.

Advertisement

I actually played a nice chunk of The Anacrusis with some fellow Kotaku folks and had a blast with it. It’s early and you can feel that, but what’s there is very good. Still, I’m not sure I need another co-op shooter so quickly after we just got one. Sure, Extraction looks more dark and tactical, but I’m just not sold on it. But , like Anacrusis, it’s coming to Game Pass at launch so I’ll give it a shot.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 17

Blade Assault | PC

Shadow Man Remastered | Switch

Dobo’s House | Switch

Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch

Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch

Kubi Adventures | Switch

Tuesday, January 18

River City Girls | PS5

Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Labyrinth Legend | Switch

Drowning Cross | Switch

Blacksmith Legends | PC

Wednesday, January 19

Dysmantle | Xbox One

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC

Guild of Ascension | Switch

Vivid Knight | Switch

Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac

Thursday, January 20

Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC

Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Expeditions: Rome | PC

RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Demon Hunter | Switch

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch

Scrapnaut | Switch

Nature | Switch

Road Bustle |Switch

Alien Destroyer | Switch

Dragon Hills 2 | Switch

Pyramid Quest | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch

JankBrain | Switch

Make The Burger | Switch

Warno | PC

Aquamarine | PC

Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Trinoline Genesis | PC

Startup Panic | PC

Friday, January 21

Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC

The Company Man | Switch

Merek’s Market | Switch

Baby Storm | Switch

Go Minimal | Switch

Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch

Kinduo | Switch

Word Game | PC

Strange Horticulture | PC

Saturday, January 22