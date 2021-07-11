The Week In Games: Skyward Sword (NOW IN HD)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out this Friday on Nintendo Switch and is one of the biggest games releasing this week.
Perhaps I’ll give Skyward Sword a go finally after all these years. I remember being put off by the Wii controls back in the day and never giving it a real shot. Maybe, with all of the new quality of life improvements and optional motion controls, I can enjoy it in 2021. Or I’ll just play more Mass Effect Legendary Edition. (Probably that.)
Beyond Skyward Sword HD, here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, July 12
- Fates of Ort | Switch
- Cabin Fever | PC, Mac
Tuesday, July 13
- Radio Viscera | PC
- Where The Heart Leads | PS5, PS4
- Curved Space | Switch
Wednesday, July 14
- 3D Air Hockey | Switch
- Induction | Switch
- Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC
- Skydrome | PC
- SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator | PC
Thursday, July 15
- Guild of Darksteel | Switch, PC
- Wizodd | Switch
- Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lost At Sea | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing | PS4, PC
- Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials | PS4, Xbox One
- Junkyard Builder | Switch
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch
- Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle | Switch
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 | Switch
- Word Crush Hidden | Switch
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch
- Lambs on the Road: The Beginning | Switch
- Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | Switch
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch
- Risk System | Switch
- Defend The Kingdom | Switch
- Rogue Wizards | Switch
- Red Colony 2 | Switch
- Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series| Switch
- The Immortal Mayor | PC
- Highrisers | PC
- NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise | PC
Friday, July 16
- F1 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Observer: System Redux | PS4, Xbox One
- Restless Night | Xbox One, Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD| Switch
- Within the Blade | Switch
- Squeakers II | Switch
- Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well | Switch
- Ghost Hunters Corp | PC
- Creepy Tales 2 | PC
