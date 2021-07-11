The Week In Games: Skyward Sword (NOW IN HD)

Illustration : Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out this Friday on Nintendo Switch and is one of the biggest games releasing this week.

Perhaps I’ll give Skyward Sword a go finally after all these years. I remember being put off by the Wii controls back in the day and never giving it a real shot. Maybe, with all of the new quality of life improvements and optional motion controls, I can enjoy it in 2021. Or I’ll just play more Mass Effect Legendary Edition. ( Probably that.)

Beyond Skyward Sword HD, here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, July 12

Fates of Ort | Switch

Cabin Fever | PC, Mac

Tuesday, July 13

Radio Viscera | PC

Where The Heart Leads | PS5, PS4

Curved Space | Switch

Wednesday, July 14

3D Air Hockey | Switch

Induction | Switch

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC

Skydrome | PC

SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator | PC

Thursday, July 15

Guild of Darksteel | Switch, PC

Wizodd | Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lost At Sea | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing | PS4, PC

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials | PS4, Xbox One

Junkyard Builder | Switch

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle | Switch

Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 | Switch

Word Crush Hidden | Switch

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch

Lambs on the Road: The Beginning | Switch

Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | Switch

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch

Risk System | Switch

Defend The Kingdom | Switch

Rogue Wizards | Switch

Red Colony 2 | Switch



Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series| Switch

The Immortal Mayor | PC

Highrisers | PC

NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise | PC

Friday, July 16

F1 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Observer: System Redux | PS4, Xbox One

Restless Night | Xbox One, Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | Switch

Within the Blade | Switch

Squeakers II | Switch

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well | Switch

Ghost Hunters Corp | PC

Creepy Tales 2 | PC

.

