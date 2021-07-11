Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

The Week In Games: Skyward Sword (NOW IN HD)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, A New Space Jam Game, F1 2021, and more

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Alerts
A watercolor illustration of Link riding a large bird in the sky.
Illustration: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out this Friday on Nintendo Switch and is one of the biggest games releasing this week.

Advertisement

Perhaps I’ll give Skyward Sword a go finally after all these years. I remember being put off by the Wii controls back in the day and never giving it a real shot. Maybe, with all of the new quality of life improvements and optional motion controls, I can enjoy it in 2021. Or I’ll just play more Mass Effect Legendary Edition. (Probably that.)

Beyond Skyward Sword HD, here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, July 12

  • Fates of Ort | Switch
  • Cabin Fever | PC, Mac

Tuesday, July 13

  • Radio Viscera | PC
  • Where The Heart Leads | PS5, PS4
  • Curved Space | Switch

Wednesday, July 14

  • 3D Air Hockey | Switch
  • Induction | Switch
  • Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC
  • Skydrome | PC
  • SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator | PC

Thursday, July 15

  • Guild of Darksteel | Switch, PC
  • Wizodd | Switch
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Lost At Sea | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing | PS4, PC
  • Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials | PS4, Xbox One
  • Junkyard Builder | Switch
  • Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch
  • Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle | Switch
  • Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 | Switch
  • Word Crush Hidden | Switch
  • Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch
  • Lambs on the Road: The Beginning | Switch
  • Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | Switch
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch
  • Risk System | Switch
  • Defend The Kingdom | Switch
  • Rogue Wizards | Switch
  • Red Colony 2 | Switch
  • Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series| Switch
  • The Immortal Mayor | PC
  • Highrisers | PC
  • NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise | PC

Friday, July 16

  • F1 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Observer: System Redux | PS4, Xbox One
  • Restless Night | Xbox One, Switch
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD| Switch
  • Within the Blade | Switch
  • Squeakers II | Switch
  • Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well | Switch
  • Ghost Hunters Corp | PC
  • Creepy Tales 2 | PC

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION