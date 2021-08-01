This week there’s really no big games, instead a relatively short list of smaller games. Perhaps a diamond in the rough or two can be found below?



This week I’m going to probably focus on playing more of The Ascent, that top-down RPG shooter that came out last week. It wasn’t on my radar at all, but then I gave it a shot over the weekend while waiting for the Halo servers to stabilize and had a good time.



Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, Aug. 2

Grime | PC

Tuesday, Aug. 3

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Castle of Pixel Skulls DX | PS4

Hunter’s Arena: Legends | PS4, PS5

Dragon Star Varnir | Switch

Here Comes Niko! | PC

Memory Lane 2 | Switch

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Stellar Warfare | PC

Toodee and Topdee | PC

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption | Switch

Thursday, Aug. 5

The Falconeer | PS5, PS4, Switch

Dodgeball Academia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox Series X/ S

Strategic Mind: The Pacific | PS4



Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg | PS4

Starmancer | PC, Mac

Haven Park | PC, Mac

Death Trash | PC, Mac

A Monster’s Expedition | Switch

123 Dots | Switch

Star Hunter DX | Switch

Dating Life: Miley X Emily | Switch

Doomsday Vault | Switch

Dreamscaper | Switch

I.F.O | Switch

PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System Edition | Switch



Friday, Aug. 6

Goroons | Xbox One

Bless Unleashed | PC

Lifeslide | PC

Castle of Pixel Skulls | Switch

Race Track Driver | Switch

The Last Survey | Switch

Badland: Game of the Year Edition | Switch

Zengeon | Switch

Bone Marrow | Switch

Saturday, Aug. 7