This week there’s really no big games, instead a relatively short list of smaller games. Perhaps a diamond in the rough or two can be found below?
This week I’m going to probably focus on playing more of The Ascent, that top-down RPG shooter that came out last week. It wasn’t on my radar at all, but then I gave it a shot over the weekend while waiting for the Halo servers to stabilize and had a good time.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, Aug. 2
- Grime | PC
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Castle of Pixel Skulls DX | PS4
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends | PS4, PS5
- Dragon Star Varnir | Switch
- Here Comes Niko! | PC
- Memory Lane 2 | Switch
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Stellar Warfare | PC
- Toodee and Topdee | PC
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption | Switch
Thursday, Aug. 5
- The Falconeer | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Dodgeball Academia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox Series X/ S
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific | PS4
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg | PS4
- Starmancer | PC, Mac
- Haven Park | PC, Mac
- Death Trash | PC, Mac
- A Monster’s Expedition | Switch
- 123 Dots | Switch
- Star Hunter DX | Switch
- Dating Life: Miley X Emily | Switch
- Doomsday Vault | Switch
- Dreamscaper | Switch
- I.F.O | Switch
- PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System Edition | Switch
Friday, Aug. 6
- Goroons | Xbox One
- Bless Unleashed | PC
- Lifeslide | PC
- Castle of Pixel Skulls | Switch
- Race Track Driver | Switch
- The Last Survey | Switch
- Badland: Game of the Year Edition | Switch
- Zengeon | Switch
- Bone Marrow | Switch
Saturday, Aug. 7
- 3D ADVANTIME | Switch
DISCUSSION
There’s really nothing this week. Well, we’ve had a couple of big releases anyway, so got enough to keep entertained for a while.