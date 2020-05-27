Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
The upcoming live-action Rurouni Kenshin films Rurouni Kenshin Saishuushou: The Final and The Beginning were slated for July 3 and August 7, but the motion pictures have been delayed due to coronavirus covid-19. The movies will now open in Japan theaters in spring 2021. 

