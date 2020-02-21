Here’s the teaser for the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter - The Final/The Beginning movies. The Final, which opens in Japan on July 3, centers on Kenshin’s battle with a weapons dealer, while The Beginning, opening in Japan on August 7, recounts the swordsman’s younger days. No word yet on international releases.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.