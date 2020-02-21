Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku Soundtrack
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Rurouni Kenshin
Rurouni Kenshinkotakueastjapanmoviesanimemangametapost
658
3
Save

Here’s the teaser for the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter - The Final/The Beginning movies. The Final, which opens in Japan on July 3, centers on Kenshin’s battle with a weapons dealer, while The Beginning, opening in Japan on August 7, recounts the swordsman’s younger days. No word yet on international releases.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Art Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Wolcen Is A Diablo Clone With Big Potential And Bigger Bugs

Pokémon Anime Accused Of Whitewashing

Japan's Most Delicious Bread Is Melon Pan