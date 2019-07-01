The Trump administration announced over the weekend it would delay $300 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports, including video game consoles, following a tentative agreement reached with China’s President at the G20 Summit. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo came out against the new tariffs in a joint letter earlier this month.
