The soundtrack to Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is now live for digital download on iTunes. Masayoshi Soken’s score offers some of this year’s most powerful moments, and it well worth grabbing if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy XIV or good music in general.
