Kotaku EastJapan

The Sound Of A Japanese Arcade Is A Beautiful Thing

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:arcades
arcadesjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled The Sound Of A Japanese Arcade Is A Beautiful Thing
Image: Techno World
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
2020 is a terrible year, but it’s also a time to appreciate the things we might’ve taken for granted—like the ambient noise at a Japanese arcade.

Game center Techno World in Japan’s Iwate prefecture streamed over four hours of sound from inside its arcade as cabinets played demo scenes, waiting for coins and players who are not coming.

The result is both fascinating and beautiful, as the demo music creates an unexpectedly moving soundtrack.

The arcade intended for these sounds to be background noise, so have a listen for yourself.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

