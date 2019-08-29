Debuting in 2017 with a Mario-themed set, Monopoly Gamer combines Hasbro’s classic real estate board game with iconic video game characters and unique game mechanics. Now it’s Sonic’s turn to race around the board, collecting rings, fighting for chaos emeralds, and investing in property, just like he does in his video games.



Monopoly Gamer: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition’s currency is rings. Its properties are stages from Sonic games like Speed Highway and Chemical Plant. Instead of utilities and railroads, there are ramps that propel players’ pieces across the board and spots for collecting rings. The tokens are Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails, each with their own special Super Boost ability, activated by rolling a special Boost die. Sonic’s Super Boost doubles his normal dice roll and causes every player he passes to drop rings on the game board. One can also imagine that sort of scenario playing out in a video game.

Instead of collecting money, landing on or passing Go initiates a boss battle. A boss card is flipped and players must beat the number value on the card by rolling a die. Should the player win the boss battle they earn the boss card and its chaos emerald. The boss card is worth points at the end of the game when scores are tallied. The emeralds allow players to reroll during boss fights.



It’s still a Monopoly game. The goal is to make it to the end with the most points. It’s just this one’s got Sonic all over it.



Monopoly Gamer: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition will be available for purchase on September 15 at Walmart (EBGames in Canada) and October 1 everywhere else.

