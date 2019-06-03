Photo: All Photos Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This past weekend, BitSummit roared through Kyoto. The show keeps growing, and this year was the biggest BitSummit yet!



Have a look below at some of the games and festivities. If you do get a chance to come to visit BitSummit, I cannot recommend the show enough. It’s a good time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement