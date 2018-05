Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve already seen Nintendo’s Labo play some serious music, but here’s another example courtesy of The Roots, Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon.



Yeah yeah, it’s a glorified commercial, but it’s still impressive work regardless.

Please note that it has been ten years since Ravi Drums and Wii Music. We’ve all come a long way since then.

Here’s some behind the scenes footage: