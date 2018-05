Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Oh, you thought you were cute playing a little piano on the Nintendo Labo? Here’s Japanese musician Geniway showing just how good the software’s suite of music tools can be.

Here’s a Final Fantasy XIII tribute he stitched together:

And here’s some Splatoon for good measure:

If you’re wondering why he keeps shaking the thing: it’s for the effect.