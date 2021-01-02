Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

The Robot Apocalypse Looks Like A Lot Of Fun

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Robots
Gif: Boston Dynamics / Kotaku

Happy new year! This week we check in on the best games released in 2020, hang out with Dunkaccino, learn what this month’s PS Plus games are, mourn the lack of people playing Dreams and watch some robots dance like nobody is watching.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Just add Half-Life: Alyx, my personal GOTY, to this list, and then it’s perfect.

Dreams is such a cool tool, so it’s a shame that creators are making stuff for such a small audience. At this point, Sony should just give Dreams away as Plus game later this year to help grow the community.

Glitches can be annoying. But sometimes they can also be amazing.

Tweets!

Kirby speaks the truth. We should all try to treat ourselves better in 2021. We deserve it.

One day I’ll stop enjoying Dunkaccino meme videos. But that ain’t today.

I do enjoy how these robots are dancing like buzzed uncles and dads at a wedding.

News

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

juliaq
Julia Q.

happy new year zack, how was yours?