The Robot Apocalypse Looks Like A Lot Of Fun

Happy new year! This week we check in on the best games released in 2020, hang out with Dunkaccino, learn what this month’s PS Plus games are, mourn the lack of people playing Dreams and watch some robots dance like nobody is watching.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2020 2020 is over, which is great, even if it doesn’t mean everything terrible about this year is now in Read more

Advertisement

Just add Half-Life: Alyx, my personal GOTY, to this list, and then it’s perfect.

Dreams is such a cool tool, so it’s a shame that creators are making stuff for such a small audience. At this point, Sony should just give Dreams away as Plus game later this year to help grow the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glitches can be annoying. But sometimes they can also be amazing.

Advertisement

Kirby speaks the truth. We should all try to treat ourselves better in 2021. We deserve it.

Advertisement

One day I’ll stop enjoying Dunkaccino meme videos. But that ain’t today.

Advertisement

I do enjoy how these robots are dancing like buzzed uncles and dads at a wedding.

News

Advertisement

.