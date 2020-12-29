Poison Suspected In Death Of Yoozoo Games' Founder Lin Qi

Photo : VGC / Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Lin Qi, the billionaire founder of China-based League of Angels developer Yoozoo Games, died on Christmas, several days after being admitted to the hospital. Shanghai police are now investigating the 39-year-old’s death as a possible poisoning, according to the Associated Press.



Known worldwide for microtransaction-based mobile and browser games like League of Angels and Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming, Yoozoo Games was founded in 2009 by Chinese entrepreneur Lin Qi, who led the company as CEO and chairman until his death on Christmas Day. The company issued a statement regarding Lin’s December 17 admission to the hospital on December 23. His passing was confirmed by Yoozoo on December 26.

You may not have played League of Angels, but you’ve probably seen the ads. Illustration : Yoozoo Games

According to the Associated Press, police statements say one of Lin’s coworkers, a 39-year-old with the surname Xu, has been detained in relation to the incident.

Along with founding Yoozoo Games, Lin Qi also owned the rights to Chinese science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem,” securing a deal with Netflix to adapt the book into a television series produced by Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.