The PS Vita’s days are numbered! As Kotaku reported last year, Sony said PS Vita shipments would stop in Japan in 2019. Now, Sony Japan’s official Vita site says that only two remaining models, Black and Aqua Blue, would no longer be shipped “in the coming days.”
