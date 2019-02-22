The Overwatch League’s Shanghai Dragons finally got their first victory tonight after a winless first season: an impressive 3-1 against the Boston Uprising. The win must taste all the sweeter for Shanghai’s new tank Young-jin “Gamsu” Noh, who got surprise-traded from Boston to Shanghai this month.
